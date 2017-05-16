Inter turn to Monaco's Jardim

By Football Italia staff

Inter approached Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim after missing out on Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino, reports Le Parisien.

The Nerazzurri are seeking a new tactician for next season, as they sacked Stefano Pioli last week.

There was a list of top choices, but Conte, Simeone and Pochettino have opted to remain at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, Monaco boss Jardim received a proposal from Inter with a contract worth €5m per year until June 2019.

The 42-year-old was born in Venezuela and spent most of his life in Portugal, except for management spells at Olympiacos and now Monaco.

He took the Stade Louis II job in July 2014 and has helped Monaco to the Champions League semi-final, where they were eliminated by Juventus, and are on the verge of taking the Ligue 1 title.

Another option remains current Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti, whose contract is due to expire next month.

