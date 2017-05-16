Inzaghi: 'Anything can happen'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi warned “Juventus are the favourites on paper, but anything can happen” in the Coppa Italia Final tomorrow night.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

“We know this is a very important match for us, one that we earned on the field, because nobody has gifted us this chance,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We’ve had some great performances, beating Genoa, Inter away and the two-legged semi-final with Roma. We’ll have our say.

“What I asked of my players is to have no pressure and play with the usual humility. On paper, Juventus are favourites, but in a one-off match, anything can happen. We need the perfect performance.”

Lazio have lost both their Serie A encounters with Juventus this season.

“We deserved to lose at the Juventus Stadium, whereas in Rome we had done really well and then Sami Khedira scored at the first moment of distraction. We are in a stadium that we’re familiar with and want to play in the Lazio style.

“Whether they had won the Scudetto or not, it’d be the same Juventus. I always said that I wanted the Coppa Italia Final to be moved forward, because that would mean we had an Italian team in the Champions League Final and that is something for everyone to be proud of.

“I am very proud to work with this team and these lads, because I knew from last season’s seven games what certain lads would’ve given me. I knew they’d follow me and they did, as proved by our excellent start.

“We improved, ran into a couple of difficulties – such as the incredible defeat to Chievo, when we slipped to fifth place – but I said after that game that I felt confident. I saw the right elements in the squad and right now we’re in excellent shape.”

Both Juve and Lazio have shown a tendency to vary their tactics with three or four in defence.

“Regardless of systems, we have proved that we can play with three or four at the back, so what counts is interpretation. As for Juventus, we don’t have particularly clear ideas on how they will play at the back.

“If they have the three Italy internationals, then it’ll be a three-man defence, but if one is rested, then it’s probably four.

“What matters is that we’re facing a side of champions who deserve all their success, deserve compliments – which we personally gave them when meeting with The Pope today – but having said all that, football is strange and anything can happen in a one-off match.

“Juventus have no problem in sitting back and defending, which is when they are very difficult to break down, so we must be intense, aggressive, determined and run hard, otherwise you can’t win these games.”

The Coppa Italia Final is always played at the Stadio Olimpico, so can feel like a home fixture for Lazio.

“I think back to my first game at the Olimpico and there were about 4,000 people there. Last weekend our home game against Sampdoria was remarkable, reminding me of the days when we won the Scudetto. The players were also really struck by that glorious atmosphere.

“My first year as a player at Lazio, we won the Coppa Italia. My first season with the Primavera youth team as Coach, we won the Coppa Italia too. Now it’s my first full season as a Coach…”

