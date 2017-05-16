Biglia: 'Lazio believe in Coppa'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia urged Lazio to believe in themselves for the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus. “People only remember those who win trophies.”

It kicks off on Wednesday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

“The season started off on the wrong foot, but thanks to the Coach (Simone Inzaghi), things got back on track,” said the midfielder in his Press conference.

“At the beginning, the Coppa Italia Final felt like a very long way away. Now what counts is tomorrow’s result, as people only remember those who win the trophies, not who get the runners-up medal.

“We are coming off a disappointing defeat to Fiorentina, because we wanted to be sure of fourth place.”

Biglia knows all too well the pain of losing a Final, as this is his seventh in various tournaments.

“I lost the last four, so at times my thoughts on these matters are not positive. I do have some bad memories and this is an opportunity to make some positive ones.

“There is tension, it’s not easy and we are taking on the only side that is still in the running on three fronts. We have to believe in ourselves and prove how much we want the trophy.”

Lazio lost both meetings with Juventus in Serie A this season, but overall lost their last six encounters.

“Our approach is the crucial thing, as at times it has been embarrassing. We must remember the game at the Olimpico and stay concentrated for 120 minutes.

“We need everything: heart, intelligence determination. We’re working well, have been on a journey to get here and realise tomorrow is a one-off match. We’ve got to give it our all.

“Juve are one of the best teams in Europe and have many champions, while we are working on our strengths and weaknesses. On paper we are the underdogs here, but we’ve got to believe.

“When you win, it makes you want it more, so hopefully this can be a good start for Lazio.”

Juventus beat Lazio in the 2015 Coppa Italia Final, which Biglia missed due to an injury.

“I tried to the very end, but the injury was worse than I had thought. At times football gives you the opportunity to try again.”

