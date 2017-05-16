Juventus €25m for Rafinha

By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Juventus are prepared to pay €25m for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who wants more playing time.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marca and the Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have set their sights on 24-year-old Rafinha.

He came up through the Blaugrana academy, but has struggled for space this season, still contributing seven goals and five assists in 28 competitive games.

It’s suggested Juve are lining up an offer worth €25m for the Brazilian, who would significantly lower the average age of their midfield.

Sami Khedira is injury-prone and Claudio Marchisio also recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Rafinha is currently out for the rest of the season due to a meniscus injury.

Juventus knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League quarter-finals, 3-0 on aggregate.

