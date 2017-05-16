Marseille go for Sampdoria duo

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Marseille have set their sights on Sampdoria midfield pair Karol Linetty and Dennis Praet.

According to calcionews24.com, Marseille had scouts present at Marassi on Sunday to view the 1-1 draw with Chievo.

The two players were signed by Samp last summer, as 22-year-old Linetty arrived from Lech Poznan for €3.2m.

This season he has contributed one goal and five assists in 36 competitive appearances for the Blucerchiati.

As for Praet, his arrival was considered a coup for Sampdoria at a cost of €10m from Anderlecht, but he has not been consistent.

He scored one goal and had one assist in 32 games for the Genoa club.

