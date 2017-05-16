Domenech: 'Madrid to beat Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Former France Coach Raymond Domenech maintains Real Madrid “are certainly the favourites against Juventus” for the Champions League.

The sides clash in Cardiff on June 3 and Zinedine Zidane’s men won the trophy last year.

“In my view, Real Madrid are certainly the favourites against Juventus. They have the better players and won it last season,” Domenech told Sky Sport Italia.

“Juventus are extremely solid, but I still think Real Madrid can break them down and win.

“Zidane was a great player and he didn’t talk much on the field, but he was still the leader of every team he played in, without waving his arms or shouting.

“When he said something, his teammates did it. Now he knows the Real Madrid players and club very well. It’s not easy to be their Coach, but he is made for the Merengues.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more