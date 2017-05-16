Inter-Juventus battle for Schick

By Football Italia staff

The duel between Inter and Juventus continues for Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, who has a €25m release clause in his contract.

The forward only arrived last summer from Sparta Prague for €4m, but has been a sensation, scoring 13 goals in 33 competitive games for Samp, most of them off the bench.

Although there is also interest from abroad, the main contenders for the 21-year-old are Juventus and Inter.

He has a €25m release clause in his contract, but Sampdoria are determined to keep Schick for at least one more season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juve legend Pavel Nedved is trying to swing the deal in their direction, but Inter director Piero Ausilio is close with Sampdoria representative Antonio Romei.

Sky also claim that originally the release clause was going to be worth €40m, but the player’s agent wanted it to be €15m, so they settled on a middle ground.

