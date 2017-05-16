Bologna look to Borini

By Football Italia staff

Bologna are interested in Sunderland striker Fabio Borini, but the relegated Premier League club wants €7m.

Now 26, Borini had actually started his career in the Bologna youth academy before being poached by Chelsea in 2007.

He had spells at Swansea City, Parma, Roma, Liverpool and Sunderland, but might not stay now that the Black Cats have dropped into the Championship.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Borini has a €7m release clause in his contract and Sunderland are not prepared to give a discount.

This season he has contributed just two Premier League goals in 22 games.

