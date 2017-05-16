Real Madrid consider Zielinski

By Football Italia staff

Piotr Zielinski is wanted by Real Madrid, but Maurizio Sarri refuses to let Napoli sell the Polish midfielder.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zielinski has caught the eye of Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane with his performances this season.

He turns 23 later this week and has been playing in Italy since 2011 at Udinese and Empoli, sold to Napoli for €14m last summer.

Zielinski has scored six goals with seven assists in 45 competitive appearances for Napoli.

It’s rumoured that although Real Madrid are interested, Coach Sarri will not give the all-clear for his sale.

He already has three goals in 22 senior caps for Poland.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more