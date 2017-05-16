Strama for Viola if Pioli stalls?

By Football Italia staff

If Stefano Pioli cannot agree a contract termination with Inter, then Fiorentina could go for Andrea Stramaccioni instead.

Multiple reports suggest the Viola have chosen Pioli to take over from Paulo Sousa next season.

However, Mediaset Premium note there is a problem, as Inter fired Pioli last week, but there is a clause in his contract.

Pioli had it written into his deal that he would get the entire second year’s wages – amounting to €1.8m – if he was sacked early.

Now Inter are trying to avoid that and want to reach an agreement for a compensation package instead.

If those negotiations drag on, then Fiorentina could look to an alternative and the first name on the list is another former Inter Coach, Stramaccioni.

He is currently a free agent following his difficult spell with Panathinaikos.

The 41-year-old won the youth version of the Champions League with Inter in March 2012 and was then promoted to the main job.

He was let go in May 2013 and spent the 2014-15 campaign at Udinese.

