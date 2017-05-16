Atalanta ask Gent for Foket

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have qualified for the Europa League and already building for next season, reportedly swooping for KAA Gent right-back Thomas Foket.

The 22-year-old can play in any role on the right, including as a wing-back or part of an attacking trio.

His current contract with Belgian side Gent expires in June 2018 and, according to Sky Sport Italia, Atalanta have made an offer worth €2.5m plus bonuses.

It’s reported Foket was already on the Atalanta radar in January and they are now ready to make the move.

This season, he contributed four assists in 50 competitive games for KAA Gent.

He already has two senior caps for Belgium.

