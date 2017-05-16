Coppa: Juventus-Lazio latest

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic should be ready to start for Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final, while Keita Balde Diao is favourite to start for Lazio.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

This is a one-off match, so if they are level after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time and maybe even penalties.

Max Allegri warned he would have to keep a close eye on the fitness levels of forwards Dybala and Mandzukic, as both picked up muscular problems and are in doubt.

However, they both trained this evening and seem ready to start this first step towards a potential Treble.

Miralem Pjanic is suspended with Sami Khedira, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca injured.

As with all the Coppa Italia games this season, Gigi Buffon is rested and leaves the gloves to Norberto Neto.

The other big issue is whether Juve will go with three or four at the back, but even then, will Dani Alves be at right-back or on the right side of the attacking trident behind Gonzalo Higuain?

Juve will need to bolster the wings when dealing with Lazio, who are expected to play with a 3-5-2 system.

The Aquile are without Federico Marchetti and Jordan Lukaku, while Marco Parolo was spotted today training with heavy strapping to his knee.

If Parolo can’t make it, then Luis Alberto or Alessandro Murgia could step in to midfield.

Keita Balde Diao has scored seven goals in his last four Serie A games, so partners ex-Juventus striker Ciro Immobile.

Felipe Anderson seems destined for the bench, though he could take on a wide role.

Probable line-ups

Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Rincon; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Buffon, Audero, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Mattiello, Asamoah, Lemina, Mandragora, Sturaro, Cuadrado

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Milinkovic-Savic, Biglia, Parolo, Lulic; Immobile, Keita

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Patric, Hoedt, Radu, Murgia, Crecco, Cardoselli, Lombardi, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Djordjevic

Ref: Tagliavento

