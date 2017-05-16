Manolas: 'Inter? It's down to Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas said he “wants to stay at Roma, but the decision is down to the club” after Inter reports.

There have been weeks of speculation that the centre-back is heading to San Siro next season in a deal worth €30m.

Leaving a public event this evening, Manolas was accosted by Pagine Romaniste, who asked if he was staying next season.

“Certainly,” was the reply.

So you are definitely not going to Inter?

“That decision is down to the club. I have two years on my contract and I want to stay here.”

The 25-year-old was then asked about the contract renewal, but walked away without making any further comment.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2019.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more