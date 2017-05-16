Reports: Kessie to Milan done deal

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie is heading to Milan and even Roma have given up on the Atalanta midfielder, according to multiple reports.

The situation has been clear for several weeks, as both clubs offered identical transfer fees to Atalanta - €28m – so the Bergamo side left the final decision up to him.

Kessie was leaning towards Milan from the start and this evening sources including Sky Sport Italia and Goal Italia claim the deal has been finalised.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will earn €2.5m per year wages – including bonuses – over a five-year contract.

Roma had been prepared to pay only €2m including bonuses for the salary.

It’s believed Giallorossi director Monchi is already looking to other candidates for the midfield, including Udinese’s Jakub Jankto.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more