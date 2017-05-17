Keita 'flattered' by Juve interest

By Football Italia staff

The father of Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao insists his son is 'flattered' by interest from Juventus, but must speak to Lazio first.

"As a father I cannot fail to be pleased by the interest of Juventus," Mamadou Balde told Tuttosport. "It's always nice to hear that a top club wants your child.

"In football you never say never. But Keita is a Lazio player and we will be grateful all our lives to [Claudio] Lotito's club."

Recounting how his son joined Lazio, Mamadou Balde stressed the respect between themselves and the club.

"The President and [Igli] Tare were speaking with us. We met them in Barcelona that time, and they said, 'come to New York and the boy will soon play in the first team'. It went well for us and of course it was a dream come true.

"Lotito is a good person, I respect him greatly, so any team that wants Keita will also have to talk to him. What interests me is only the happiness of my son."

