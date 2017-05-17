Nestorovski an option for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly lining up Palermo forward Ilija Nestorovski as a potential replacement for Nikola Kalinic.

Calciomercato.com reports that sporting director Pantaleo Corvino had already considered the Macedonian in January when Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian made a large bid for Kalinic.

After having opted to reject China, it seems as though the Croatian international may leave the Viola in the summer, with reports of interest from Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Leicester.

Palermo meanwhile, may have to sell their star forward – who has fired in 10 goals this term – following their relegation to Serie B.

