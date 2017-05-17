Nainggolan: 'Couldn't miss Juve game'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan reveals that he 'could not miss the match with Juventus' even though he was a doubt before the game.

Roma took a 3-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, and even though the Bianconeri are still likely to win the title, he insists it is 'always an important game' between the two.

"I could not miss the match against Juventus, even though I was a little tired," the 29-year-old told Roma Radio. "Napoli’s win forced us to get a result, I think we played a good game.

"We had to believe in success and I think it was well deserved.

"In the last few matches Juve lost a few points, but it was because they were a little bit comfortable, they were more focused on the cups up until now.

"At the end of the day Roma-Juve is always an important game, we wanted to make a good account of ourselves.

"The Juve fans always sing insults to me, there’s a lot of history between us, but then I scored against them."

