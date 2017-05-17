Nainggolan: 'We could've done better'

By Football Italia staff

'We could've done better this season', admits Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

After revealing he simply had to play in last Sunday's enounter with Juventus - even after suffering with fatigue - the Belgian went on to rue missed opportunites by his side this season.

"Regrets? We are just four points behind Juventus and we went out of Europe after incidents that could have been avoided," Nainggolan told Roma Radio.

"We could have been in the Coppa Italia. The regrets are that maybe there were some games we could have won easily."

The rumoured Chelsea target also spoke about a change of role this term, with Coach Luciano Spalletti deploying him further up the pitch..

"It’s the rule of the Coach's style of play, to put me in this role just as he did with [Simone] Perrotta.

"I was also put there to press higher and to stop counterattacks. It's a good choice, I'm having fun. Scoring is nice but the important thing is victory for me."

