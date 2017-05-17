Taibi: 'Donnarumma should stay'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Massimo Taibi insists that Gianluigi Donnaruma 'should stay at with the club'.

The 47-year-old played at Milan and made just four appearances for Manchester United in an ill-fated spell, and gave his advice to the 18-year-old star.

"The difference between Serie A and the Premier League? Firstly there used to be more distance, United were the only English team that paid careful attention to tactics,” the former goalkeeper told Corriere dello Sport. "Now they have learned in the Premier League but some differences remain.

"The referees have different principles, for example, in Italy they whistle for every foul on the goalkeeper while in England you are not protected.

"Even [David] De Gea, a very good goalkeeper, has suffered this way.

"In England there are no pressures from television, from the newspapers. But if Gigio went to Manchester United or Manchester City with a big contract as I have read, he would criticised from the first error, which in Italy happens less.

"I know that the British always try Italian goalkeepers. In 1999, United wanted [Francesco] Toldo before me.

"I hope Donnarumma will not go. He is 18 years old and does not play at a small team. There is time, so my advice to stay at Milan."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more