Post new comment

Juventus and Lazio meet in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday night

Juventus - the Coppa Italia's most successful club and current holders of the competition - and Lazio meet at the Stadio Olimpico

With Juventus eyeing up a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble this game carries great importance for Max Allegri and his side but Lazio, whose Champions League ambitions ended with defeat to Fiorentina on Saturday, have reclaiming the silverware they last won in 2013 in their sights too.

live HD coverage for fans in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Korea, Mongolia, the Pacific Islands, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and Macao.

If you’re in one of the countries to which Oz.com is broadcasting and want to watch the Coppa Italia Final, head over to the Oz.com page for the competition and enter your details, and you’ll be able to see the Final live for only €4.99.

Fans in the United Kingdom can see the game live on Sky Sports 4, while if you’re in the United States, GolTV has you covered.

Last year the Old Lady saw off Milan through an Alvaro Morata goal and have already beaten Atalanta, the Rossoneri and Napoli to reach the Final. Lazio meanwhile saw off Genoa, Inter and city rivals Roma to reach the final for the ninth time.

The capital city club have lifted the trophy on six previous occasions, compared to 11 for the Turin representatives, while this season it is Juventus who hold the head-to-head advantage over Lazio, winning 2-0 at home in January and 1-0 away in August. Indeed, Lazio haven’t beaten Juve since a 2-1 Coppa Italia victory in January 2013, when a late Sergio Floccari goal made the difference.

Juventus had been worried over the fitness of Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic for the Final but both are expected to be fit and available after concerns over muscle problems, but Miralem Pjanic is suspended, Sami Khedira, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca are all missing through injury and Gianluigi Buffon will again be left out for Norbeto Neto.

Simone Inzaghi will likely start the in-form Keita Balde Diao in attack but Felipe Anderson may start as a substitute and there’s a doubt over Marco Parolo, who was seen in training with his knee heavily strapped.



