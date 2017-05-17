Pippo: ‘Simone better than me’

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi believes Lazio can win the Coppa Italia tonight, and admits brother Simone “is better than me”.

The Biancocelesti face Juventus at Stadio Olimpico tonight, looking to avenge their defeat in the 2015 final.

“Simone can do it,” Inzaghi told Corriere della Sera.

“During the season he’s shown he can beat anyone. Realistically though, you have to say Juve are stronger not just than Lazio but than anyone in Europe.

“Of course if he wins I’ll run from the stands to the dressing room to embrace him. I’ve been ill in recent days, I had the flu and so I was at my parents’ house in Piacenza.

“I had to get better for a game like this though, so I’ll be there.

“Simone has done extraordinary work, regardless of the result with Juve. Of course the Coppa Italia would be the crowning glory of an incredible journey, but even if it goes wrong we should recognise the merit of achieving a miracle.”

After a difficult spell with Milan, Filippo is rebuilding his Coaching career with Venezia, guiding them to Serie B at the first time of asking.

Super Pippo may have been the more accomplished of the pair on the pitch, but he admits he’s learning from Simone off it.

“We talk continuously, several times a day. I call him to ask after my nephews, as I’m very close to them, but we always talk about football.

“I listen to him, because he’s better than me.

“It’s true he started before me, because he was training the Lazio kids and I was still playing. I took this path precisely because I saw his enthusiasm.

“He had already done really well, but this year he’s proving himself to be really special. I’m not surprised by his results, I knew how prepared he was, also tactically.

“I think he’s grown so much in personality though. Have you noticed how he’s always lucid and calm when you journalists talk to him, even after the most stressful and hard fought match? A phenomenon.

“When did I understand just how good he was? Definitely the two semi-finals with Roma. Simone didn’t even sleep in the days running up to it, because he knew how important the match was.

“He prepared for it wonderfully.

“He was able to send Lazio out with a three-man defence, which was the best way to limit all those great strikers.

“The masterpiece was the marking of Salah, the doubling-up which ended up limiting the Egyptian a lot.”

