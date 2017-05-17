Rudiger in Germany squad

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has been included in the Germany squad for the Confederations Cup, but Juventus’ Sami Khedira misses out.

The tournament takes place in Russia this summer, and features the winners of each of the different FIFA confederations championships, as well as the next World Cup host and the previous World Cup winner.

As well as Russia and Germany; the teams involved this time around are Portugal [UEFA], New Zealand [OFC], Mexico [CONCACAF], Chile [CONMEBOL], Cameroon [CAF] and Australia [AFC].

Today Die Mannschaft have named their squad for the tournament, and Giallorossi centre-back Rudiger will be taking part in the tournament.

However, Juve midfielder Sami Khedira has not been included in Joachim Low’s squad.

Germany squad for the Confederations’ Cup:

Goalkeepers: Berd Leno [Bayer Leverkusen], Marc-André ter Stegen [Barcelona], Kevin Trapp [Paris Saint-Germain]

Defenders: Matthias Ginter [Borussia Dortmund], Jonas Hector [Cologne], Benjamin Henrichs [Bayer Leverkusen], Joshua Kimmich [Bayern Munich], Shkordran Mustafi [Arsenal], Marvin Plattenhardt [Hertha Berlin], Antonio Rudiger [Roma], Niklas Sule [Hoffenheim]

Midfielders: Julian Brandt [Bayer Leverkusen], Emre Can [Liverpool], Kerem Demirbay [Hoffenheim], Diego Demme [RB Leipzig], Julian Draxler [Paris Saint-Germain], Leon Goretzka [Schalke 04], Sebastian Rudy [Hoffenheim]

Forwards: Leroy Sane [Manchester City], Lars Stindl [Borussia Mönchengladbach], Sandro Wagner [Hoffenheim], Timo Werner [RB Leipzig], Amin Younes [Ajax]

