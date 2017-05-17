Moratti: ‘Inter, take Sarri’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti says he would choose Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri as the club’s next Coach.

Today is the former patron’s 72nd birthday and he was cornered by satirical television show Le Iene to answer questions about the Nerazzurri.

“Antonio Conte, Luciano Spalletti or Diego Simeone?” Moratti considered when given those three options for the next Coach.

“Sarri. I like Sarri.”

Inter are the only Italian side to have won the treble of Scudetto, Champions League and Coppa Italia in one season.

Juventus have the chance to emulate them this season, and Le Iene handed Moratti a Bianconero shirt, and extracted a grudging “Forza Juve” before asking about the possibility of the treble going to Turin.

“If someone else wins one, it’s not like we lose ours. In life the same kind of success can also happen to others. We’ll wait and see.

“The Champions League final? I won’t see it because I’ll be away. I’ll wait for the result.”

