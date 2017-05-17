Coppa: Sturaro in for Mandzukic?

By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic might be rested in favour of Stefano Sturaro as Juventus face Lazio in tonight’s Coppa Italia Final.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Max Allegri confessed he had some decisions to make, as Paulo Dybala and Mandzukic are carrying muscular problems.

According to the latest reports, Dybala is ready to start, but Mandzukic will not be put at risk of further injury so close to the Champions League Final on June 3.

Instead, Sturaro will be given the extra spot on the left side of the trio supporting Gonzalo Higuain.

There are also reshuffles in midfield, where Sami Khedira is injured and Miralem Pjanic suspended, so Tomas Rincon is expected to get a rare start.

The big question at Lazio remains Marco Parolo, who is still dealing with a knock to the knee he sustained during Saturday’s defeat to Fiorentina.

Probable line-ups

Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Rincon; Dani Alves, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Milinkovic-Savic, Biglia, Parolo, Lulic; Immobile, Keita

