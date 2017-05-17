Borriello uses bet for defibrillators

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari striker Marco Borriello won his bet with Christian Vieri for over 15 goals and used the money to buy defibrillators for three towns.

When the veteran hitman signed for Cagliari last summer, his friend and retired Italy star Vieri pledged to pay for a vacation if he scored at least 15 goals this season.

With two rounds left, he has found the net 16 times in Serie A, plus four Coppa Italia goals in a single match.

‘Bobo’ Vieri paid up, but 34-year-old Borriello decided to give something back.

“Instead of paying for the famous vacation, I bought three defibrillators and chose to donate them to three places that are close to my heart – one to the city of Naples, one to (the earthquake victims in) Norcia and another to be used in Sardinia,” he revealed on social media.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more