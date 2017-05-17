Montolivo: 'Winning Milan again'

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo admits to being emotional on his return to the field after seven months. “I think we can see a winning Milan again.”

The midfielder was out of action since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee back in October 2016, but started Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta.

“I got back to breathing in the air of a real game and smelling the grass in the stadium,” the 32-year-old said on Mediaset Premium.

“These are all sensations you really miss when you’ve been out for a while. This sport is something that you only truly realise how much you miss when you have been out for a long time.

“I tried to give my contribution in the match, which wasn’t easy, because I was quite rusty. I made mistakes too, but I’m convinced it’ll go better next time.”

Since Montolivo last played, the Rossoneri have been sold to Chinese investor Yonghong Li.

“I hope to see a winning Milan again and I think we’ve got a good chance of that happening. We need to follow up the victory in Doha.”

The club won the Italian Super Cup by beating Juventus on penalties in Doha in December.

