NEWS
Wednesday May 17 2017
Ranieri in for Mazzarri at Watford?
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is the hot favourite to replace Walter Mazzarri at Watford in the Premier League next season.

Today the Hornets confirmed that Mazzarri was stepping down just one year into his tenure.

Although he helped them stay in the Premiership, including victories over Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal, he never quite clicked with players or fans and lost five games in a row.

Former Inter, Napoli and Sampdoria boss Mazzarri had signed a three-year contract.

According to Sky Sports and other sources, the favourite to take over is another Italian Coach, ex-Leicester City legend Ranieri.

He speaks good English, unlike Mazzarri, and was given the sack by Leicester just nine months after winning the title.

Other options include Hull City’s Marco Silva and Alan Pardew of Crystal Palace, but this will be Watford’s eighth Coach in the last five years.

Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, who also run Udinese.

