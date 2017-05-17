'Several Italian clubs' want Chandler

By Football Italia staff

“Several Italian clubs are interested” in Eintracht Frankfurt right-back Timothy Chandler, said his agent, including Roma.

The 27-year-old American spent his entire career in Germany, growing up in the Frankfurt academy.

Calciomercato.it contacted his agent Ersin Akan to ask about rumours of a Roma offer.

“Several Italian clubs are interested in Chandler, and not just Italian ones either, seeing as he had a very positive season.

“Having said that, he only renewed his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt three months ago and it now runs to 2020.

“Anything can happen in football, but it’s difficult to think of a sale because he is very happy in Frankfurt and is now only concentrated on the Cup Final against Borussia Dortmund.”

This season Chandler contributed six assists in 36 competitive games.

He also has 26 senior caps for the USA, scoring one goal.

