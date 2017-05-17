Maldini: 'I had PSG talks'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini reveals he was in talks with both Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but sees Marco Verratti and Gigio Donnarumma as the future of Italian football.

The Rossoneri legend has repeatedly been linked with a role at the club post-retirement, but it never took off.

“I don’t know why I never returned to Milan,” he told Team Duga on RMC.

“I was close to coming back, both with Silvio Berlusconi and the Chinese owners. I spoke to the new patrons, but I had too many doubts on the project and the role that was being proposed to me.

It seems that Maldini was also close to a different club, namely Paris Saint-Germain.

“I spoke to President Nasser several times,” he told RMC Sport.

“I also went to see a few games, but we never reached a real proposal. I am ready to listen to any club, as long as it’s not another Italian one – I can’t do that after my history with Milan.”

Maldini admits to being very impressed with one of PSG’s Italian talents.

“Marco Verratti is a player I would always like with me. He reminds me of Andrea Pirlo – he plays short, he plays long, he might not be strong physically, but he doesn’t suffer under pressure and is always ready to take risks with the ball. I think he’s wonderful.”

As for the current Milan squad, there are no doubts who Maldini is tipping for greatness.

“Someone like Donnarumma is born once every 20 years. People have been talking about this kid since he was 12 years old. He is pure talent.”

