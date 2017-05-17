Parolo: 'Lazio ready for Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo said he is ready to play the Coppa Italia Final for Lazio and “we know how we have to approach Juventus.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

“I am ready, it’s a Final and I have to play, so I’m doing everything possible to be there,” the midfielder told Rai Sport after concerns over a knee injury.

“Juve have already proved their quality and we want to cause them as many problems as possible. We know how we have to approach them, as to be aggressive and determined on every ball is the only way to hurt them.

“We want to make life difficult for Juventus and make sure they know Lazio are on that pitch. They are hard to score against, but still have a few weaknesses and we must be precise to make the most of them.”

There are reports the ultras have prepared a 70-metre choreography of an eagle, the club symbol.

“The fans can fire us up, they are the 12th Man and can take us to victory.”

