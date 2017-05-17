Coppa Liveblog: Juventus v Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from the Coppa Italia Final, as Juventus take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) and is a one-off event, so if it’s not decided after 90 minutes, it goes to extra time and even penalties.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The Bianconeri are trying to make history by becoming the first team to win the Coppa Italia three years in a row, having already beaten Lazio in the 2015 Final.

It is also their first step towards a potential Treble, sitting on top of the Serie A table and playing Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

Lazio have had a remarkable campaign under Coach Simone Inzaghi, already qualifying for the Europa League, knocking Roma and Inter out of the Coppa Italia.

The Aquile have won the trophy six times, most recently against Roma in May 2013, but Juve have the record with 11 editions.

Live Blog Coppa Italia Final, Juventus v Lazio

