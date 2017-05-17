Alex Sandro: 'Juve must prove ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro warned Juventus “have to prove ourselves tonight” in the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio, as their Treble target begins.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

“We are all concentrated to win this match. We have to push hard and are all happy to be here taking part in this great game,” he told Rai Sport.

“We have to prove ourselves tonight. Lazio have a lot of pace, but we have prepared to face their style of football.”

This is a tough time for Juventus, who are going into a potential Scudetto this weekend and then the Champions League Final with Real Madrid on June 3.

“It’s a wonderful moment for us, but it starts now.”

