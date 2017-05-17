Tare: 'Lazio mustn't hide ambition'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare said they “don’t need a miracle” to beat Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final. “We mustn’t hide our ambitions.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“We are facing perhaps the best side in Europe right now. We don’t need a miracle, but we do need to play in the style Lazio have had in recent months,” Tare told Rai Sport.

“It’s a one-off match, we have done well so far this season and mustn’t hide our ambitions. To win this trophy it takes a great performance.

“If we win, good, but if we lose, then we’ll applaud Juventus. We know that they are in great shape and have no weaknesses, but we will give it our all and hope for a bit of good luck too.”

Lazio supporters on social media were unhappy with the announcement Paolo Tagliavento would be officiating.

“Considering previous games, there is a reason why the fans were doubtful on Tagliavento as the referee. I consider him an excellent professional, we should respect his work. I do not think he’s in bad faith, but tonight is a Final where nobody can afford a mistake.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more