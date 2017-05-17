Inzaghi: 'Coppa icing on Lazio cake'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi said Lazio have “done something historic this season, but winning the Coppa Italia would be the icing on the cake” against Juventus.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“I think the lads have been extraordinary,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“We’ve done something historic, because considering the way we started, reaching the Europa League three rounds early and the Coppa Italia Final is all down to them.

“Now we are in the Final, so to win in front of our home fans would be the icing on the cake. I have been fortunate enough to have won three editions of the Coppa Italia as a player, two with the Primavera side as a Coach, now I’m in the big boys’ final…

“We know that Juventus are in the Champions League Final, so they are an excellent side. We are preparing as best we can and we’ll see what happens on the pitch.”

