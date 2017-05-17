Marotta: 'Tough month for Juventus'

Juventus director Beppe Marotta insists there is “no pressure” to win the Treble, but concedes “it’ll be a struggle in this final month.”

The Coppa Italia Final against Lazio kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

“We know that this is an important Final for us,” the director general told Rai Sport.

“We have been very busy this season, as at the end of the day we will have played 57 matches. This is a one-off game and we’ll play with our motivation.

“On Sunday we lost to Roma, who are second in the Serie A table, but we are sure that when the squad is rotated, whoever plays will give their best. Coach Max Allegri makes his choices.”

This is the first step towards the Treble, so are expectations weighing on Juve against Lazio tonight?

“We have no pressure over the Treble. We are concentrated on three objectives and know that it will be a struggle in this final month, so our efforts must be further intensified and focused. These are efforts from the players and the club.”

The Bianconeri will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

