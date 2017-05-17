NEWS
Wednesday May 17 2017
Pioli 'needs to sort Inter situation'
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli “needs to sort out the situation with Inter and money owed” from his Inter sacking before signing for Fiorentina, said his agent.

The Coach is widely expected to take over at the Stadio Franchi next season, but there are reports he is determined to get at least some of the remaining money from his contract.

“As you know, the Coach was fired 10 days ago and now we are working for his future,” representative Bruno Satin told Fiorentinanews.com.

“We need to sort out the situation with Inter and money owed.”

When asked about the Fiorentina rumours, there was no denial.

“You don’t need me to say how good Fiorentina are. We all know the level and tradition of the club, so there’s nothing more to add.

“He is a Coach and he wants to work, so no pauses are predicted, for example the break he took after the end of the Lazio experience.”

