Spal want Locatelli on loan

By Football Italia staff

Newly-promoted Spal are eager to take teenage Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli on loan next season.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals in 27 competitive games for the Rossoneri this season, but the club’s new owners are aiming to revamp the squad with more experienced players.

According to Il Resto del Carlino newspaper, Locatelli could be loaned out to Serie A newcomers Spal, who have just clinched promotion for the first time in 49 years.

He could be joined by another Milan youth academy product, as goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari could be loaned out to Spal too.

