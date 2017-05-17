Coppa: Juventus Treble sinks Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have made history with their third consecutive Coppa Italia trophy, beating Lazio 2-0 with Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci goals.

See how it all unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri have made the first step towards a potential Treble ahead of the Champions League Final with Real Madrid on June 3 and take the tournament for the 12th time. The Aquile had already secured Europa League qualification after hiring Simone Inzaghi when pre-season had already begun.

Miralem Pjanic was suspended with Sami Khedira, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca injured, while Lazio missed Federico Marchetti and Jordan Lukaku, while Marco Parolo overcame a knee scare in the warm-up. The Biancocelesti had lost their last six meetings with Juve, home and away.

Keita Balde Diao almost scored within six minutes, as he went on the counter, skipped past Leonard Bonucci and the finish was deflected on to the base of the near post.

Moments later, Gonzalo Higuain’s scorching half-volley was beaten away by Thomas Strakosha, but Juve broke the deadlock when Dani Alves hit a volley into the ground from Alex Sandro’s cross that bounced past the goalkeeper into the far top corner. Senad Lulic was late in closing the Brazilian down, but it was the ex-Barcelona star’s third goal in five appearances.

Paulo Dybala stung Strakosha’s gloves from the edge of the box, then the Albanian goalkeeper performed a stunning double save on Dybala’s counter and the Dani Alves follow-up from point-blank range.

Parolo was in doubt to the last minute and did eventually have to limp off. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic sprinted back for a decisive block on Dybala, but from that resulting corner, Alex Sandro knocked it on for unmarked Leonardo Bonucci to tap in from four yards.

Ciro Immobile’s diving header whistled wide from the Milinkovic-Savic cross, prompting an absolutely furious reaction on the touchline from Max Allegri. Another Milinkovic-Savic counter was ruined by Dusan Basta’s misplaced pass for Immobile when two-against-two.

Mario Mandzukic was left bleeding from his eyebrow after an accidental clash of heads with Wallace. On the stroke of half-time, Milinkovic-Savic’s header from a corner was too close to Neto.

Simone Inzaghi introduced Felipe Anderson, who within 60 seconds had forced a great fingertip save out of Neto with his fierce strike. The Brazilian’s cross then found Immobile for a header that Neto somehow palmed off the line from point-blank range.

Dusan Basta fired over from the edge of the box, but unlucky Lazio also lost Stefan de Vrij to injury. Dani Alves nutmegged Lulic to set up Higuain for an effort deflected by Lucas Biglia, then Pipita rolled across the face of goal only for nobody to meet it.

Luis Alberto tested Neto, Biglia knocked a ball down for Keita to blast over from just inside the penalty area and Neto needed two attempts to take the sting out of an Immobile turn and shot.

Lazio were pouring forward to re-open the Final, as Keita’s volley was deflected wide from the edge of the box and on that corner Immobile couldn’t keep his header on target at the back post.

Strakosha stuck out a foot to deny Higuain one-on-one, but Juve still emerged with the 2-0 victory and their third consecutive Coppa Italia celebration.

Juventus 2-0 Lazio

Dani Alves 12 (J), Bonucci 24 (J)

Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Rincon; Dani Alves, Dybala (Lemina 78), Mandzukic; Higuain

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos (Felipe Anderson 52), De Vrij (Luis Alberto 69), Wallace; Basta, Biglia, Parolo (Radu 20), Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Immobile, Keita

Ref: Tagliavento

