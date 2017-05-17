Bonucci: 'Juve woke up'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci said the defeat to Roma “woke us up” so Juventus could rediscover their grit to defeat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia Final.

Dani Alves and Bonucci got the first-half goals at the Stadio Olimpico to decide the Coppa Italia Final this evening, a record third consecutive Juve trophy.

“It was a tough game, but we took the right approach and rediscovered our qualities. The defeat on Sunday did us good, it woke us up and now we have to focus on Crotone,” Bonucci told Rai Sport.

In this very stadium on Sunday, the Bianconeri lost 3-1 to Roma in Serie A to postpone the Scudetto party.

“In the second half against Roma it just wasn’t us. We were sluggish and not determined enough, so we gave ourselves a good talking to and are ready for 20 fiery days ahead.

“Lazio have a lot of quality in attack, so it was natural in a one-off game we’d have to allow them chances, but fortunately super Neto rescued us tonight.

“We knew before that this was the real Juventus. It was a shock when we didn’t approach Roma the right way, because Juve have got fans accustomed to living well, but it was a shake-up we needed.

“The Coppa Italia allowed those who didn’t play as much to make their mark and I thank the Coach and club for giving the team so much quality and tenacity this season.”

