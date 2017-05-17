Allegri: 'All of Juve got us here'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri thanked all the Juventus players for their third consecutive Coppa Italia triumph, beating Lazio 2-0. “It was an extraordinary first half.”

Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci had the result locked down by half-time at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We have to compliment the lads for a great game, an extraordinary first half and Lazio deserve compliments for their entire campaign,” Allegri told Rai Sport.

The Bianconeri had lost 3-1 in this stadium on Sunday evening against Roma, postponing the Scudetto.

“Juve made up for Sunday’s inattentive performance. Now we have another important game against Crotone to finish off the title.

“The first half had a very high tempo and we made the most of our chances, so we did well defending in the second half.”

Dani Alves scored another decisive goal, his third in the last five games, but Allegri wouldn’t hear of praising a single man.

“I think it’s disrespectful to talk about just one player after a night like this. If we won the Coppa Italia, it’s thanks to all the players in the squad who got us here.

“It’ll be tough against Crotone, we need one victory and on Sunday it’ll be decisive match of the season, so we need all our fans there. We have to play with the same determination we showed tonight.”

