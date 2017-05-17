NEWS
Wednesday May 17 2017
Inzaghi: 'Lazio were unlucky'
By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi felt Lazio were “unlucky” with injuries and incidents in their Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus. “My players had a great season.”

Keita Balde Diao hit the upright after six minutes, with a deflection off Andrea Barzagli’s hand, but Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci got the goals in the 2-0 result.

“We are talking about the Champions League Finalists, but tonight they were up against a Lazio side that had its say and was unlucky,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“In the first half, there was a handball to turn it on to the upright and that could’ve changed the game. A Final is decided by incidents and tonight the incidents did not go our way.”

Inzaghi was also forced to substitute Marco Parolo and Stefan de Vrij due to injuries.

“Parolo wanted to play so much and he tried to the very end, but couldn’t carry on. We had two injured players in Florence on Saturday and today had more issues, so we were unlucky.

“My lads were extraordinary this season and it was a very good performance this evening. It was an emotional night, we have to thank the fans and with a little bit more luck it could’ve gone differently. My players had a great season.”

