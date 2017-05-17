Lulic: 'Lazio heads held high'

By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic insists Lazio “leave this defeat with our heads held high” after losing the Coppa Italia Final to Juventus, 2-0.

Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci wrapped up the result in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s only right that there is a sense of disappointment, as we lost a Final, but you learn from these situations and we leave this defeat with our heads held high,” Lulic told Lazio Style Radio.

“We have to get back on our feet and focus on Sunday. There’s no point looking for who made mistakes, as the fact remains they did well to take their chances and we didn’t.

“So far it has been a great season and it’s not over yet, so we must continue like this. Our objective is Europe. Now we want to end the season with two positive results against Inter and Crotone to stay in fourth place.

“The campaign does not end today and it would be a huge mistake to think like that.”

