Juventus in for Coulibaly

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly close to a deal for Pescara midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly.

The 18-year-old, who arrived in Italy on a boat as a refugee, has made eight appearances for the Delfini this season, making his debut against Milan.

According to calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri met with Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani yesterday, with Coulibaly very much at the centre of discussions.

It’s believed the Old Lady are very close to a deal, though they’d probably leave the Senegalese on loan at the Adriatico.

Pescara are hoping to take Riccardo Orsolini and Andrea Favilli on loan as part of the deal, as they seek and immediate return to Serie A.

