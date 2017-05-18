NEWS
Thursday May 18 2017
Bernardeschi to meet Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

It’s expected Federico Bernardeschi will sit down with Fiorentina at the end of the season to discuss his future.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals this season and provided five assists, inevitably leading to suggestions he could move on at the end of the season.

The Italian international has so far not committed his future to the Viola, but La Nazione believes all hope is not lost.

The newspaper reports that Bernardeschi will meet with club patron Andrea Della Valle after the final game of the season with Pescara.

Della Valle will explain the Viola’s latest offer, as well as try to ascertain whether there’s any chance of the winger remaining.

