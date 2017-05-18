NEWS
Thursday May 18 2017
Suso has Spanish offers
By Football Italia staff

Milan are still working to extend Suso’s contract, but it’s reported there is interest from Spain.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided nine assists this season, so the Rossoneri are keen to keep him at San Siro.

However, there has so far been no significant progress toward a renewal, despite one being mooted for several months.

According to MilanNews, the first meeting between Suso’s agent and the club took place on May 8, but so far the parties are some way apart in terms of wages and there are no meetings scheduled for the immediate future.

Compounding the Diavolo’s worries, there is a lot of interest in Suso from foreign teams, particularly in his native Spain, and his representatives are listening to offers.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies