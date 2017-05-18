Suso has Spanish offers

By Football Italia staff

Milan are still working to extend Suso’s contract, but it’s reported there is interest from Spain.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided nine assists this season, so the Rossoneri are keen to keep him at San Siro.

However, there has so far been no significant progress toward a renewal, despite one being mooted for several months.

According to MilanNews, the first meeting between Suso’s agent and the club took place on May 8, but so far the parties are some way apart in terms of wages and there are no meetings scheduled for the immediate future.

Compounding the Diavolo’s worries, there is a lot of interest in Suso from foreign teams, particularly in his native Spain, and his representatives are listening to offers.

