Spalletti closer to Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter are still keen to bring Antonio Conte from Chelsea, but Luciano Spalletti is a far more realistic option.

The Nerazzurri sacked Stefano Pioli last week, their third change on the bench this season, and it’s no secret that Conte is their number one target.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the Beneamata are waiting for the former Italy CT, but he is waiting to speak to Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Inter would be willing to offer a five-year contract of around €15m net per season, as well as a transfer budget of €150m.

However, given that he won the Premier League in his first season, it appears more likely that Conte will remain at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore the most likely permanent replacement for Pioli is Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

