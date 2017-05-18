Milan hold shareholders’ meeting

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s shareholders’ meeting is being held today, with a loss of €71.9m approved for the fiscal year 2016.

The Rossoneri have been taken over by a Chinese group, Rossoneri Sport Investment, led by Yonghong Li.

Today sees the shareholders’ meeting to approve the balance sheet from the final year of Silvio Berlusconi’s reign, which saw a loss of €74.9m.

The club brought in a revenue of €236.1m, an increase on the €213.4m recorded for 2015, but part of that was an increase in the value of player sales from €1.3m to €12.2m.

With capital gains, the overall loss was reduced to €71,920,204; a figure which was written off by the new ownership, €60m from Li.

