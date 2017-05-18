Spurs want Murillo

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Tottenham Hotspur and Watford are interested in Inter centre-back Jeison Murillo.

The Colombian defender was one of the Nerazzurri’s standout players last season, but he has struggled this term and has been linked with a move in the summer.

Now FCInterNews is reporting that the Beneamata have indeed decided to cash in, in order to raise funds for other defensive options.

Those on the shortlist include Roma pair Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger, as well as Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij.

The website believes that Spurs, acting through intermediaries, are enquiring about Murillo’s price, as they’re keen to bring him to White Hart Lane.

Watford are also believed to be interested, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men can offer Champions League football.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more