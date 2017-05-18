Agent: ‘Jovetic costs €13m’

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic’s agent confirms the Inter forward’s buyout option is €13m, but Sevilla may not redeem him.

The Montenegrin joined the Spanish side on loan in January, and he has since provided five goals and four assists in 20 La Liga games.

“Jovetic wants to stay, that’s what he told me,” Fali Ramadani explained to ABCdeSevilla.

“It doesn’t depend on us though. He wants to stay and he knows he can give much more for Sevilla, the club has an option which must be exercised by May 30.

“That’s what the two clubs agreed and it was established. I’ve seen a lot of figures, but the price for Jovetic’s redemption is €13m.

“Can it be lowered? I don’t know, I don’t know anything about that. There are a lot of clubs interested, but we responded to them all in the same way.

“Until May 30 he’s a Sevilla player, and they have the option to redeem him. After that anything could happen. The other clubs are waiting to see how the situation evolves.”

