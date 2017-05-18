Lotito: ‘Lazio won in the stands’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito says the club’s fans “won overwhelmingly” against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

The Biancocelesti fans unveiled a huge eagle before the match, which ended with the Old Lady lifting the trophy after a 2-0 win.

“A thank you and a big hug to all Lazio fans,” Lotito said in a statement.

“In particular to the curva who, with their coreografia, deservedly and overwhelmingly won compared to the Juve fans.

“They applauded the players and the club with genuine passion while respecting the rules, even at the end of the game, thus showing the squad and the club all of their affection and support and relieving the pain of the result.”

